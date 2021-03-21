BJP using ED, CBI, I-T dept to pressurise state admin: TMC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday took a swipe at BJP saying that its most trusted allies at present are CBI, ED and I-T as they are being allegedly used to keep the state administration under pressure in poll-bound Bengal.



The state's ruling dispensation criticised the BJP saying that it is using the central agencies as they do not have the support of any other political party.

This comes when the bureaucrats of the state government are being allegedly summoned by central investigating agencies in connection with different cases.

Taking a dig at the saffron camp, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted: "BJP is ally less. Now, the destructive party is even more brazen about using their three 'most trusted allies' (CBI, ED,IT) pre election."

Stating that the BJP is failing to fight the Opposition, mainly TMC, O'Brien stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah do not even bother to make a pretense of fair play. "Carpet bombing opponents and keeping State admin under pressure. Modi-Shah do not even bother to make a pretense of fair play," he tweeted.

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on repeated occasions, had also raised her voice against such notices to government officers at the time of elections saying that "all these are sheer harassment to government officers when they are busy at the time of election".

With only seven days left for the first phase polls in Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent notices to Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Gautam Sanyal and Additional Chief Secretary of Animal Resources Development department B P Gopalika in connection with the probe of the Metro Dairy case.

Earlier, a notice was also sent to state Home Secretary H K Dwivedi by the ED in this connection.

The investigating agency has also summoned state Security Advisor and former Director-General Surajit Kar Purkayastha and another retired IPS officer Rajat Majumdar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The central agency also summoned former Member of Parliament (MP), Ahmed Hasan Imran.