'BJP using Central agencies to bag political mileage, terrorise Oppn'

Amta: Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of terrorising leaders of Opposition political parties across the country using Central agencies to bag political benefit in the run up to the Assembly polls.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi only tell lies and Union Home Minister Amit Shah only spreads canards. The duo runs a syndicate and terrorises leaders of Opposition political parties by sending Central agencies at their residences. Sometime they send their agency at Abhishek's house, sometime at houses of Kunal and Sudip Banerjee. They even did not spare DMK chief MK Stalin's daughter," Banerjee said, adding that all such attempts would finally turn fruitless as it cannot silence her from raising her voice against BJP-led Centre's anti-people policies.

She further said: "They do all these to bag political benefit at the time of elections."

Raising allegation of "a deep-rooted nexus between BJP and Election Commission (EC), Banerjee also took a swipe saying: "Why are they changing all the officers if they are so confident of their win. They are changing officers and bringing in their own people. Keep in mind they have looted votes in Assam using police from outside. I would urge the people not to let the same take place here in Bengal."

Banerjee on Sunday held five back to back rallies at Hooghly's Khanakul and Purshura, Howrah's Amta and South 24-Parganas Sonarpur and Baruipur.

She urged people to cast votes to ensure win of candidates of her party, Banerjee had recollected the incident at Amta in which arms of 14 people were chopped off. "I had the stood beside the people with the megre earning out of the royalty of a book I had written then," she said.

She has also informed people about the steps that her government has taken to check flood like situation in some parts of rural Howrah.

She further stated about the lakhs of job opportunities that was created with jori and garments hub set up by her government in Howrah.

Banerjee mocked the BJP saying that all their minsiters are sitting in Bengal leaving all work in Delhi. "I am also Royal Bengal Tiger. Let them do whatever they like. I will safeguard the people from all atrocities," she said.