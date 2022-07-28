BJP using agencies to stifle Opposition, says Mamata

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using agencies in an attempt to malign the perception of other political parties.



She also slammed a section of the media for launching a "malicious campaign" against her party in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam, in which former state Education minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested recently by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"If something big had happened on July 21, the agencies have every right to act the next day. But why at midnight or 5 am in the morning? You got so many leads in just a few hours. Bobby (Firhad Hakim) was telling me they (the investigating agencies) were moving here and there in my locality and was asking for the address of my residence. Everybody knows my address." Reiterating that if anyone is proven guilty in court then action would be taken, the Trinamool Congress chief said: "Anyone proven guilty by the court must be punished. But they are using agencies to malign the perception about other political parties and are looting the country. Whenever we have been vocal, we are being suspended. They are trying to stifle the Opposition voice through agencies."

Speaking at an event in Uttarpara, Banerjee said: "When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes. If anyone has committed any mistake and it is proved in the judiciary, he or she must be punished. But I am against any malicious media campaign. Media is playing the role of Kangaroo (court). Even the Supreme Court has been vocal against the role of a section of media for such trial." Banerjee further asserted that the court had said that the central agencies are overactive in cases relating to the Opposition parties but in case of their own (BJP party) members, they are inactive.

"We are fighting against this and will continue to do so. Don't be upset and do not let fear grip you. I know that agencies have been conducting raids in the house of the industrialists too," she added.