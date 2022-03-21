BJP using agencies for political gains, will never bow down to 'Modi govt': Abhishek

KOLKATA: Stating that he would never bow down before the Modi-led government and continue his fight till the last, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee—without naming Suvendu Adhikari—on Sunday said it was most unfortunate that because of the short-sightedness, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not take action against a person who was seen taking money on television and against whom the prime accused in a multi-crore scam wrote a letter to the Prime Minister (PM) accusing him of extortion. Before leaving for Delhi, the leader also said the BJP was using CBI and ED for its vested interests.



Abhishek left for Delhi to be physically present before the ED headquarters on Monday. Abhishek said he had not received any notice as yet and got an email asking him to be present in Delhi physically.

"I had an eye surgery four days ago and the doctors have advised me to rest, but still I am going as I have nothing to hide. If they can prove my connivance with anyone worth 10 paisa, I will ask them to prepare a podium where I will go to hang myself," he added.

Abhishek said he had challenged the jurisdiction of ED as the matter related to the case is in Bengal. "I had requested the court so that I may be allowed to present myself in the ED office in Kolkata as many times as they want. The court had heard the matter for three months from September to November 2021. Then for the next three months, the judgement was reserved. The BJP won in four states on March 10, and it may be merely coincidental that on March 11 the court rejected my prayer. I could have gone to the Supreme Court", he remarked.

Banerjee and his wife had earlier moved the court against the ED's summon to Delhi, stating that since both are residents of West Bengal they should not be called by the agency to appear before it in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court on March 11 had dismissed their plea.

About the ED, he said: "People have lost faith in these agencies because of vindictiveness. The leader of Opposition was spared after he joined the BJP and so also the Chief Minister of Assam."

He reiterated that by letting loose the agencies, the BJP was trying to scare Trinamool Congress. "We will continue to live with our heads held high and no one can force us to surrender by using force," he added.

Banerjee and his wife Rujira will appear before the ED at 10 am, a well-placed source said.