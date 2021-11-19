BJP trying to transform Border Security Force to BJP security force: TMC

KOLKATA: Slamming leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for his statement, Trinamool Congress on Thursday said the former could at least make an attempt to not confuse Border Security Force as BJP Security Force.



"The job of the Border Security Force (BSF) is to strengthen the security of border areas and ensure the safety of the people of this country. We hold great respect for the work they have been doing by sacrificing their sleep so that we, the citizens of this country, can sleep peacefully. BSF is the pride of India. However, the leaders of BJP are trying to use one of the most respected forces of the country – BSF – for their political benefits. BJP is trying to transform the Border security force to BJP security force," said TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

TMC lambasted Suvendu Adhikari for his statement criticising the party MLAs for using abusive language on the floor of the Assembly. Adhikari along with 65 BJP MLAs went to the BSF Headquarters (South Bengal Frontier) and tendered an apology on behalf of the MLAs.

Trinamool Congress tweeted: "The respect we have for BSF personnel across the country is not something we need to define with lotuses and politically motivated speeches! Leader of the Opposition, this is the Border Security Force. You could at least make an attempt to not confuse them as 'BJP Security Force!"

Ray said Trinamool Congress's stand on BSF was very clear. "We hold very high regard for them. But today's visit to BSF HQ s in Kolkata by Bengal BJP MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition, clearly indicates that they are trying to give political colour to the entire scenario and thus leading to tarnishing the image of BSF," he said adding, "We genuinely hope that BJP would not try to saffronise the BSF."

It may be mentioned that the state government has passed a resolution in the Assembly demanding the revocation of the Union Home Ministry's decision to increase the BSF's jurisdiction by 50Km along the international border.