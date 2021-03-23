BJP trying to fool people by copying our schemes: Mamata

Kolkata: Rebuking BJP for blatantly trying to "fool people" by "carbon copying" projects — in their manifesto — implemented in Bengal by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Mamata Banerjee, addressing a rally at Kotalpur in Bankura, on Monday said "Poribartan" (change of guard) will not happen in Bengal but in Delhi.



Without referring to the BJP's manifesto that Union Home minister Amit Shah released on Sunday, Banerjee explained in detail how the various state-run schemes were benefiting the state's 10 crore people. Proposals for similar projects were highlighted in BJP's manifesto.

The Trinamool supremo also vowed to never allow BJP to implement NPR in Bengal. Banerjee said: "If BJP gets an opportunity they will throw everyone out of the state by manhandling them with the help of outsiders."

She added: "They had tried to restrict me from campaigning by injuring me. But, they are unaware of my will power. I am travelling across the state so that they cannot bring harm to Bengal."

"Now, they are talking of giving 33 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs. They couldn't take the necessary steps to ensure 33 per cent female representation among elected representatives on different platforms. They will basically do nothing but just fool people. It is the Trinamool Congress that ensured 50 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayats and municipalities. Our party is the only one to ensure 40 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha for women. I would like to assure 'mothers and sisters' that we will take all initiatives for your empowerment. It will not benefit them (BJP) by doing 'tukli' (copying) Mamata Banerjee and her projects," Banerjee said.

Crying out the 'khela hobe' slogan, Banerjee said: "They are saying that there will be a 'dhamaka'. It means that they will unleash terror and riots here. So, do not cast a single vote in favour of the BJP as women are unsafe in the states ruled by them. We treat our mothers and women as Goddess Lakshmi of our houses and out of respect, we will be giving Rs 500 as pocket money to the woman head of every family and it will be Rs 1,000 for SC and ST families. We are also giving Rs 1,000 pension to each and every widow in the state. This will continue."

Girl students in the state already get financial support from the Kanyashree scheme up to the university level and one time grant of Rs 25,000 after attaining the age of 18 years and again another assistance of Rs 25,000 against the Rupashree scheme.

Upping her ante against BJP for not fulfilling any of their pre-poll assurances including Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account, she said: "They are promising of giving rice, pulses and ration ahead of the elections. But they will flee as soon as the polls are over. We will come back to power and ensure delivery of free-of-cost ration at your doorstep."

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Centre for removing potato and rice out of Essential Commodities Act and introducing three anti-farmer laws, she maintained: "They will loot all your crops and the money that you have deposited in banks over the years as they will close down all government establishments. We, on the other hand, support the farmers by procuring their crops as we did in case of potatoes this time to check distress sale."

She reiterated her promise of increasing financial support to farmers under the Krishak Bandhu Prakalpa to Rs 10,000 and Rs 2 lakh death benefit for cultivators in the state. She also added that her government had also launched a scheme to provide financial assistance to priests.

The price of cooking gas has skyrocketed to around Rs 900. "They will reduce its price by Rs 100 ahead of the polls just to hoodwink people. They must make LPG gas free of cost," she demanded.

Banerjee also mentioned the "Jal Swapna" project that has already brought about a sea change in the drought-prone Bankura where tap water supply has already been provided to 70,000 houses. "Every household will get tap water supply in the next five years under the Jal Swapna project worth Rs 58,000 crore," she added.

"We have already promised the creation of five lakh opportunities and Rs 5 lakh crore investment in medium, small and micro industries," she said, adding that already 70 communities have been given recognition.

"We have also promised to set up a commission to give OBC recognition to the communities those were mentioned in the Mandal Commission," she said.

"Bengal is again the first state to provide Rs 5 lakh coverage to everyone in the state under the Swasthya Sathi scheme," she said urging people to cast votes for candidates of her party to ensure that the schemes continue.