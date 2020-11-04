BJP trying to exile legal voters through NRC: TMC

Balurghat: Lambasting the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for playing 'dirty politics' over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here, the ruling Trinamool Congress's refugee cell convenor Mukul Chandra Bairagya said the Centre has initiated measures to exile legal citizens of the country.

"We are against NRC and requesting the Utbastu (refugee) workers not to sign any such document for citizenship even if the Centre exerts its force upon the community," said Bairagya, while addressing a convention for the refugees, hosted by TMC's south Dinajpur unit at Gangarampur Rabindra Bhawan recently.

The convention was organised to make the Utbastu community aware of the anti-people policies of the saffron government.

"No one has the right to banish Indian citizens from India as they exercise the voting right to elect people's representatives. They have their Aadhar cards too, which proves that they are Indians and therefore no application for NRC is required. The BJP has formed the government in the Centre by taking votes from them. If the voters are not Indians their elected BJP representatives should resign from MP post in the Parliament," the leader added. "Our Chief Minister has already cleared her standpoint regarding NRC. She has

threatened the BJP leadership not to divide Bengal. She said not to play with the people's sentiment and our party is

prepared to protest implementing NRC at any cost," he emphasized.