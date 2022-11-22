BJP trying to divide Bengal, will hit streets to thwart such attempts: TMC

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress launched a two-pronged attack on the BJP. While a group of front-rung leaders took to social media demanding the resignation of two Union Ministers, leaders and supporters from four districts took to the streets in Siliguri against the alleged conspiracy by the Saffron Brigade to 'divide Bengal.'



A protest rally was taken out in Siliguri on Monday. It was attended by leaders and supporters from the Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts. The rally commenced from Mallaguri and culminated in a public address at Hashmi Chowk, Siliguri.

"Before any election, the BJP fuels separate state demands, thereby launching a conspiracy to divide Bengal. They start talking of a separate state of Kamtapur; Union Territory carved out of districts in North Bengal and other such demands. BJP leaders like Nisith Pramanik and John Barla are always at the fore of such conspiracies. We will counter any attempt of division of Bengal tooth and nail. We will come out on the street throughout Bengal to thwart any such attempt," stated Udayan Guha, TMC leader and minister, North Bengal Development department.

He along with other leaders present demanded the immediate arrest of Union Ministers Nisith Pramanik and John Barla. "In 2009 Pramanik was charged for theft in two gold shops. At that time he was not a political name. He was also not in the BJP party. Where is the question of falsely implicating him? The police and the public should thoroughly probe this. Barla was charged for violating the Model Code of Conduct in 2019. Not only this, both repeatedly ignored the Court's summons, thinking that they were out of reach for the law of the land. They are Bengal's shame. They should resign immediately," demanded Guha.

Saayoni Ghosh, president, All India Trinamool Youth Congress stated that Bengal has already rejected the BJP. "The BJP does not have any issue. They have been rejected by Bengal. Election results are a clear indicator. The Panchayat and Parliamentary elections will also be the same for BJP," stated Ghosh. She stated that just before election Narendra Modi says that the country is under threat and in turn threatens to launch CAA and divide states. "Instead of all this they should weed out their MPs who are charged with criminal cases. Around 39 per cent MPs from BJP have criminal charges against them," alleged Ghosh.

Leaders including TMC Darjeeling District President, Papiya Ghosh alleged that the BJP has been using agencies including the CBI and ED to launch political vendettas. "They have been engaging in character assassination of TMC leaders launching personal attacks. It is sheer defamation and we will counter this" added Ghosh. The rally was a show of strength in the run up to the Panchayat elections.

Meanwhile TMC leaders and West Bengal Ministers Bratya Basu, Dr. Sashi Panja and others took to Social media. "It is a matter of disgrace that Cabinet ministers @NisithPramanik and @johnbarlabjp have criminal charges against them. Will @BJP4Bengal still make laughable claims about their moral high ground? Their unholy agenda & criminal track record have reduced them to Banglar Lojja!" tweeted Minister Bratya Basu.

"……We will NOT HAVE THESE CRIMINALS REPRESENT BENGAL in front of the entire nation" tweeted Minister Shashi Panja.