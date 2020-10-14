BJP trying to disturb communal harmony in Bengal, says Hakim

Kolkata: Firhad Hakim, General Secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) came down heavily on BJP and said that the party is instigating communal sentiments to divide people.



He was addressing a gathering at Barrackpore on Tuesday evening. Trinamool Congress organised a peace march from Titagarh to Barrackpore to protest against the reign of terror unleashed by BJP in the area. It will be remembered Manish Shukla; local BJP leader was killed by unidentified gunmen last week.

Hakim said: "We protested against Tarit Topdar during CPI(M) regime here in Barrackpore. But we have not seen anyone trying to make people fight against each other on the basis of religion. BJP is trying to disturb communal harmony and the social fabric in Bengal."

Hakim further stated that Trinamool Congress does not believe in violence. He also criticised other BJP-led states by mentioning that police in Bengal does not kill criminals in encounters. On the contrary they arrest criminals and place them before the judiciary for fair trial.

Referring to the incident during the BJP march to Nabanna that took place last week, where a firearm was seized from a person, Hakim said that the arms licence is valid only within the jurisdiction from where it has been issued. He further informed that the CID is probing in the Manish Shukla murder case and will arrest the culprits soon.

Jyotipriya Malick, Trinamool Congress North 24-Parganas district president, criticised BJP for using filthy language and said: "We do not use foul languages like BJP. They are trying to grab power following hate politics."

Mallick announced that on October 16, when BJP is going to organise a rally, Trinamool Congress will hold two rallies, one from Basudebpur in Jagaddal and the other one from Maniktala in Noapara.

Trinamool Congress MP, Saugata Ray said: "Trinamool Congress is not connected with Shukla's murder. Arjun Singh may have won once, but this will not be repeated as people are with Trinamool Congress," he maintained.