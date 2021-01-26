BJP took all measures to turn Victoria Memorial programme into party event

Kolkata: The central BJP leadership had taken every possible measure to turn the programme to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji at the Victoria Memorial Hall into a party event.



The cards, which were issued in the names of the guests, were distributed among BJP workers. Requesting anonymity, a senior BJP leader said the party office received more than 200 cards which was distributed among the Mandal committee members.

The mandal committee members, who did not know how to maintain the decorum at such events and the difference between a government and party programme, shouted 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rose to speak.

In protest, Banerjee did not say anything.

Instead of tendering an apology, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and Dilip Ghosh stood by the side of the party workers and criticised Mamata Banerjee for not addressing the gathering. Though Victoria Memorial Hall has its own security personnel, BJP volunteers were deployed to manage the guests.

It was learnt that more than 30 BJP volunteers were deployed for the event. It was surprising as to why BJP volunteers were deployed to manage a programme organised by the Ministry of Culture.

Senior police officers said a list containing the names of the guests were sent to the police for the programmes, which are addressed by the Prime Minister or President, for security reasons. The invitation cards are non-transferable and the VIP card holders sit in the specified area. Limited number of ordinary cards are distributed among the public.

Meanwhile, political analysts apprehended that the Victoria Memorial fiasco might have a negative impact on the urban and educated voters. Trinamool Congress leaders had pointed out how the Prime Minister—who had witnessed the event—didn't speak a word about the 'drama.'

The officials of Victoria Memorial Hall remained tight lipped and refused to comment on the matter.