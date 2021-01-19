BJP to soon recruit booth-level workers

Kolkata: As the Assembly elections 2021 is drawing near the BJP national leadership is realising that the state unit has not done anything to consolidate the party base in



Bengal.

The party leadership both central and state became euphoric to get 18 seats in the Lok Sabha election held in mid 2019. After that no attempt was made to strengthen the party base upto the booth level. The party relied more on social media and in brining leaders and workers from TMC. The intake from other parties received a major jolt after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asked the party leaders not to entertain leaders and workers from TMC whose ideology is different from that of RSS. It was learnt that Bhagwat had told the national leaders not to run after leaders whose ideology "is different."

He reportedly told them that the RSS is not in favour of taking control over state governments but to spread its views across the country. Following his statement, Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president said the doors for leaders from other parties will be closed soon.

The ground reality is BJP will have to depute at least 3.85 lakh workers to man 77,000 odd booths in Bengal. Even if the Assembly election is held in phases, the workers who will look after the booths will have to be kept ready. They will have to be given training.

Workers from outside cannot function at the booths as they will have to know each and every voter. Five workers are required per booth. Of the five, two are polling agents, two are election agents and one worker is kept stand by.

State BJP leaders said they will soon recruit booth level workers and train

them up.