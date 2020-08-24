BJP to contest Bengal polls without CM face

Kolkata: Unable to get any face for the chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly election, Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP national secretary said the leader will be decided once the party has come to power in Bengal.



It may be mentioned that BJP had criticised the Opposition before 2019 Lok Sabha election when it had said

that the leader would be decided after it had come to power.

Vijayvargiya said the party would project the development work taken up by Narendra Modi in the country.

"We are targeting 220 to 230 seats in 2021 Assembly election," he opined.

Meanwhile, the state BJP is facing unprecedented infighting to such an extent that the national president of BJP JP Nadda had held a meeting with the party's state president Dilip Gosh last week and asked

him to work together in Bengal. Ghosh had said he alone

was competent enough to bring BJP to power in the state.

Political experts said unless the party projected someone as the chief ministerial candidate in Bengal it is always in the backfoot. Again projecting

a chief ministerial candidate will further deepen the infighting.

Moreover, the party has no organisation at the grassroot level and is depending heavily on CPI(M) and Congress workers as the leadership believes that it will get a chunk of votes

from both the parties like the 2019 Lok Sabha election.