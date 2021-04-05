BJP & TMC workers clash; nine in cop net

KOLKATA: A clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC)workers on Saturday night at Kankurgachhi area reportedly over domination of a local club.



According to sources, an altercation broke out between two groups of people at Natunpally over collection of water from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) tap. When TMC candidate in Maniktala, Sadhan Pandey's daughter Shreya Pandey went to the spot, a group of people reportedly started shouting at her. Later, BJP candidate Kalyan Choubey also reached the spot. The situation took a political turn. In the evening, TMC and BJP workers got involved in an altercation over domination of the club. A clash broke out and they started pelting stones at each other. When police personnel from Maniktala police station went to the spot, the violent mob vandalised some police cars as well. Police had to resort to lathi charge to control the mob. Deputy Commissioner of Eastern Suburban Division, Ajay Prasad led the police team and controlled the situation. Two policemen suffered injuries while cops nabbed nine accused.

In a separate incident at Kulpi in South 24-Parganas, a clash broke out between Indian Secular Front (ISF) and TMC workers on Sunday. As many as 17 persons suffered injuries. It has been alleged that during a rally of ISF, some of their workers abused TMC workers and a few women. When TMC men protested, they assaulted the former. A large contingent of police force along with the Central Forces rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Several people were picked up by the cops who were involved in the clash.