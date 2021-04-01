BJP & TMC workers clash in Barrackpore

KOLKATA: The road in front of the administrative building in Barrackpore turned into a battlefield after a clash broke out between BJP and Trinamool Congress workers on Wednesday afternoon.



Though no bullet shell was found, cops have recovered one shooter country-made fire arm from the spot.

Police have also arrested around six people for the clash.

According to sources, Trinamool Congress candidate in Barrackpore, Raj Chakraborty along with his wife went to the administrative building to submit his nomination.

At the same time, BJP candidate in Bijpur, Subhrangshu Roy also reached the administrative building to file his nomination.

Both the candidates were accompanied by several of their party workers. Both BJP and Trinamool Congress workers started shouting slogans against each other, leading to a scuffle initially.

Within moments, the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers got involved in a clash. It had been alleged that Roy's car was also attacked and a round was fired by an unknown miscreant.

Later, a large contingent of police force along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) brought the situation under control.

After the incident took place, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a report in this regard from the North 24-Parganas district administration.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the state Assembly polls will be held for 30 Assembly constituencies on April 1. The counting of votes for the 8-phased Assembly polls in the state will take place on May 2.