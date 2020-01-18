BJP supporters attack police with brickbats
Kolkata:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters resorting to violence pelted stones and brickbats at the police after a tableau carrying Dilip Ghosh and BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu was stopped by the police at Nandigram on Saturday afternoon.
The police said they had requested the BJP leaders not to carry out the programme. Senior police officials added that the BJP did not even seek any permission from the administration to conduct the programme.
BJP had taken out an Abhinanandan yatra from Dherua to Nandigram. After the police stopped the rally, a scuffle broke out between the police and BJP supporters who threw stones and brickbats at police.
