BJP struggles to resolve infighting between new entrants & old guards

Kolkata: On a day when BJP national president JP Nadda was holding a road show in east Burdwan, state BJP leaders at Muralidhar Sen Lane here were busy finding out ways to address the infighting between the old guards and new entrants.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said in Bengal BJP should be "very careful in its intake from other parties as the leaders and workers are not aware of the ideology of RSS which believes not in establishing a government in a

state but to propagate party's ideals across the country."

Requesting anonymity, some BJP leaders said the old guards had resisted joining of party workers and leaders from other parties, particularly Trinamool

Congress.

On Saturday morning, infighting in BJP came out in the open in Nadia where a group alleged that the leaders of the other group were backing Trinamool Congress silently. On Friday, two groups of BJP workers clashed in front of Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari and Kailash Vijayvargiya in Nandigram. The situation turned so grim that the leaders had to leave the podium in haste and brickbats were thrown at them. "Though the leaders had blamed Trinamool Congress for it, it was our old guards who had resisted the new entrants," said the BJP leaders.

"We are meeting all the groups and telling them to put up a united fight against Trinamool but it is a difficult task as the old guards are not ready to take instructions from the new entrants and their leaders," they added.