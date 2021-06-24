BJP state committee member resigns

kolkata: The resignation of Bhaskar Dey, BJP state committee member alleging financial transaction by some leaders to give tickets to the candidates before the Assembly election has put the state BJP into further embarrassment.



This has happened at a time when JP Nadda, national president of the party is scheduled to meet the leaders to analyse the poll debacle on June 29.

Dey, who was the party's observer for Darjeeling alleged that some leaders had taken money to give tickets to the candidates. The credentials of the candidates had not been checked resulting in poll debacle.

This allegations had earlier been made by some workers who staged demonstrations outside party offices in different districts.

The state leaders had tried to hush up these incidents and called them "sporadic incidents by some workers who got frustrated due to poor performance of the party."

But the allegation made by a state committee member has opened Pandora's box.

Dey further alleged that the leadership had systematically neglected the original workers and were busy with the turncoats.

The turncoats were taken to Delhi by charter flights and inducted in the party. But barring a few, most of them got defeated by huge margins.

Gangaprasad Sharma, BJP president of Alipurduar unit along with his seven colleagues joined TMC on Monday causing a major dent in BJP's organisation.Dilip Ghosh , state BJP president said: "Ours is a national party and it matters little who resigns. From 3 MLAs we now have 75 MLAs and we got overwhelming support from the people."Meanwhile, many turncoats had expressed willingness to join Trinamool Congress after polls.