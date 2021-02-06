'BJP spreading lies to undermine success of Duare Sarkar, Paray Samadhan'

Kolkata: Coming down heavily on the BJP, Bratya Basu, state minister for Science and Technology and Biotechnology on Friday said the saffron party was spreading canard and lies to undermine the success of pro-people initiatives — Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan — undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He claimed that the BJP was unable to politically counter such initiatives.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Friday afternoon, Basu said both UNICEF and the World Bank have praised the initiatives. "Swasthya Sathi is a unique scheme and people have appreciated it," he added.

Refuting the charges brought by the BJP that the schemes were introduced keeping in mind the Assembly poll, Basu said Banerjee had received feedback from people during the administrative review meetings held in the districts ever since she came to power in 2011.

"More than 500 administrative review meetings have been held so far. During these meetings, the problems faced by the people are addressed and solutions are given promptly," he added.

Basu said so far 2.70 crore people have visited more than 25,000 camps across the state. The fifth phase of Duare Sarkar camps, which started on January 27, will continue till February 8. More than 77 per cent of the applicants have received benefits till date, he maintained.

"People have supported the schemes and they will give befitting replies to the lies and canard spread by the BJP.

"The 12 welfare schemes are unique and nowhere in the country such pro- people schemes have been taken up," he maintained.