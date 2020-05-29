BJP spreading fake news to create confusion: Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: The allegation against BJP that it is trying to woo people by circulating fake news has once again come true when some residents of Chetla gheraod Firhad Hakim, chairman, board of administrators on Thursday stating that they will not allow the community hall to be converted into a quarantine centre for COVID- 19 cases.



Taken aback by the gesture of the local residents, Hakim told them that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will put up workers who have come from other states to assist the civic authorities to remove trees and clear the city and has no intention of setting up a quarantine centre for COVID –19 patients. Hearing this, the agitators dispersed.

Hakim said: "This is what BJP is doing everywhere. They are spreading false news to create confusion among the people to reap political benefit."

Hakim said a tendency to not wear masks and maintain physical distancing is fast growing but "we will have to maintain the lockdown norm strictly to contain the spread of the disease. I request people to wear masks and maintain physical distancing when they go out."

The biggest task before the civic authorities now is to remove the garbage to stop spreading Dengue. Aedes Aegypti larvae take seven days to become an adult mosquito from eggs and the mosquito lays eggs in clear water. As the conservancy workers are busy removing the leaves from the city roads, garbage piled up in some pockets.

Debashis Biswas, chief vector control officer said: "There is nothing to worry as the situation is within control. The garbage will have to be removed within seven days and every step has been taken in this direction." The KMC is clearing the leaves and the braches of trees from the city roads on a war footing. They have been taken to the specified locations. Trees got uprooted have been cleared from most of the lanes and by lanes. The cable operators are working to restore cable connection. The Alipur weather office predicted thunder storm with gusty winds in the next 24 hours in the South Bengal districts including Kolkata. The city woke up to a overcast sky with intermittent rain. However, the rain stopped by afternoon . Power has been restored in most of the areas. From 6pm to 6 am, Dhapalock pumping station received 65 mm rainfall followed by 59mm rainfall in New market pumping station. Ballygunge and Kalighat pumping stations received 35mm rainfall each. This indicates that east Kolkata received more rainfall than south Kolkata during this period.