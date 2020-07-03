BJP South Kol prez booked for raping his former party worker

Kolkata: BJP South Kolkata president Somnath Banerjee has been accused of raping a woman who is a former BJP worker. On Wednesday, the woman lodged a complaint against the saffron party leader at Haridevpur police station following which a case was initiated.



According to the complainant, who was associated with the party as a general worker, the said BJP leader promised to marry her. It is alleged that between 2015 and 2019, the saffron party leader took her to a particular resort where he raped her on several occasions. He also reportedly took Rs 50,000 from her on various pretexts.

Despite the woman trying her best to convince the BJP leader to marry her during these four years, he allegedly kept on postponing it. When she wanted her money back, the BJP leader allegedly threatened her. After realising that she has been cheated, she confronted him. The leader allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. In fear, she did not narrate her ordeal to anyone about the incident till Wednesday.

Police have booked the BJP leader under Sections 417 (punishment for cheating), 376 (punishment for rape), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.