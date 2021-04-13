BJP sharing image of hurt jawan in Sitalkuchi incident fake

Kolkata: Senior officials posted at CISF headquarters in Dhanbad on Monday claimed that the image of an injured personnel — which was being claimed to be the picture of an injured CISF jawan at Sitalkuchi and hence circulated by BJP supporters on social media to justify the firing incident — was actually of an old incident.



They claimed that the photo wasn't associated with the Sitalkuchi incident and rather, was an image from Bagmara when ASI, SP Sharma, suffered injuries after being attacked by a langur.

However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had shared the image on social media and alleged that the personnel's injury had compelled other jawans to open fire at the four deceased on Saturday.

Adhikari tweeted on 11.28 pm on Sunday along with the photograph of a CISF jawan, whose face was injured. Adhikari said people had tried to snatch his gun from him at Sitalkuchi. He received a grievous injury and so his colleague had opened fire in self-defence.

Soon, it was circulated on social media by the BJP supporters. But, it turned out to be fake.