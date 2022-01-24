BJP serves showcause notices to its leaders Jay Prakash Mazumdar & Ritesh Tiwari

KOLKATA: The infighting in the state BJP took a new turn on Sunday when the party issued showcause notices to two of its veteran leaders for indulging in anti-party activities.



The state unit has issued showcause notices to Jay Prakash Mazumdar and Ritesh Tiwari for making statements against the party.

Both Mazumdar and Tiwari had attended a meeting organised by Shantanu Thakur, party's Lok Sabha MP and Union minister of state for Shipping. Later, Mazumdar had attended a picnic in North 24- Parganas, which was organised by the dissident group.

Shamik Bhattacharya, spokesman for BJP, said: "The party will not tolerate any breach of discipline. Those who have been issued show cause notices will have to give a reply on the basis of which subsequent steps will be taken." Ritesh Tiwari said attempts were being made by some leaders to take over the party and take decisions arbitrarily.

"It is unfortunate that before I had received the showcause notice, it was leaked to the Press. The present day leaders are not aware of the party's rules and regulations. I was with the BJP and will continue to do so in future," he said.

"As the Central leadership has decided not intervene in the matter, the state leadership will have to address the infighting issue and sort it out," political experts said.

"This is a public relations exercise with ordinary workers of my constituency. More such picnics will take place," Shantanu Thakur said at the get-together in Gobardanga.