BJP seeks permission to hold Rath Yatra; Modi, Shah, Nadda to visit state between Feb 6 & 9

Kolkata: The state BJP on Monday wrote to the state government seeking permission for Ratha Yatra covering all 294 Assembly constituencies in the month of February and March.



The Rath Yatra will be held in three segments with each taking 20 to 25 days to cover their scheduled route. It is learnt that the party's national president JP Nadda would inaugurate one of the rallies on February 6 while the next two would be inaugurated by the senior BJP leader and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 8 and 9. In between, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldia in East Midnapore on February 7 to dedicate several infrastructure projects in the

oil, gas and road sector worth Rs 4,742 crore.

Sources said that the state government is yet to give any response to the same yet.

It may be mentioned that Shah's visit to Bengal on January 30 and 31 was cancelled following an explosion that took place near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on January 29 evening. He is now going to visit Bengal on February 8 and 9 during which he will be attending a series of programmes that may also include inauguration of Ratha Yatras.