BJP rewards Suvendu, may appoint him chairman of Jute Corporation of India

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari, who recently joined BJP, may be appointed as the chairman of Jute Corporation of India.



According to the sources, Adhikari is going to get the post of ministerial rank in the New Year. The concerned ministry has even contacted Adhikari over the phone in this regard.

He had joined BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally at West Midnapore on December 18. Subsequently, he was provided with "Z" category

security.

The move of giving the post of chairman of Jute Corporation of India to Adhikari comes crucial ahead of the Assembly polls

in 2021.