BJP rejigs Bengal unit, 5 MLAs exit party's social network group

Kolkata: In view of the recent poll debacle, making a slew of organisational changes, the state BJP has replaced many of its district presidents and has also created three more organisational districts across Bengal. However, in response to the party's decision about five of its leaders left BJPs WhatsApp group.



Earlier, senior BJP leaders said that three more organisational districts have been set up taking the total to 42. Bolpur, Malda South and Joynagar have now become the three new organisational districts of the saffron party. Three areas of East Burdwan district, namely, Ayushgram, Mongolkot and Ketugram have been included in the Bolpur organisational district.

Sayantan Basu who was dropped from the state committee was also removed from the post of convener of the zonal committee. He, currently, has been made just a member of the party. Reacting to the development Basu exited from BJP's WhatsApp group. Along with Basu other saffron party leaders who left the WhatsApp group include Bongaon Uttar BJP MLA Ashok Kirtania, Gaighata MLA Subrata Thakur, Haringhata MLA Ashim Sarkar and Ranaghat Dakshin MLA Mukutmani Adhikari. BJP's Bongaon party office was also ransacked.

Former BJP MP and Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo taking a swipe at the saffron party tweeted: "One after the other wicket of BJP is falling for its own reasons. It seems five more wickets have fallen today..."

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said the changes have been made given the Lok Sabha election in 2024. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got 18 seats. But the party could not do well in the Assembly election in 2021 though it engaged Prime Minister, Home Minister and other cabinet ministers in the election campaign.

The leaders had announced that the party would get more than 200 seats. But it got only 77 seats. In the by-election the party lost two seats in Dinhata and Shantipur. In Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections the party got only three seats. The saffron party is likely to change the presidents of South and North Kolkata.