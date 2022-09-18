BJP rally violence: 3 held for assaulting cop

Kolkata: The police in the wee hours on Saturday arrested three persons from Duttapukur in North 24-Parganas on charges of beating up Chatterjee during BJP's 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on Tuesday. Cops have also identified the person responsible for torching the police van as Subhojit Ghosh alias Rony, son of BJP councillor Shantana Ghosh of ward 13, Beldanga. However, he is absconding.



Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel on Saturday visited SSKM Hospital to meet Assistant Commissioner (AC) Central, Debjit Chatterjee who was severely injured after being assaulted by BJP supporters on Tuesday when the saffron party organised 'Nabanna Abhiyan'. Goel was admitted at a private hospital in Minto Park for the last few days after being affected with dengue.

The top cop of Kolkata was released from the hospital on Saturday and soon went to see the injured Assistant Commissioner at Woodburn block.

According to police sources, the Commissioner of Police also spoke with the doctors who are associated with the treatment of Chatterjee. Chatterjee's condition is stable but there is still swelling in different parts of his body. The doctors are regularly monitoring his health condition and a surgery is likely to be conducted.

The police have slapped a case under various sections including section 307 (attempt to murder) against the persons involved in the brutal assault. The sleuths have so far arrested nine people in this regard.