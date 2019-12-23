BJP rally causes huge traffic congestion in city

Kolkata: Huge traffic congestion occurred in the city on the first working day of the week due to a BJP rally led by J P Nadda, working president of the party.



According to sources, on Monday at around 1 pm, the rally started from Subodh Mullick Square and moved along Ganesh Chandra Avenue. From Chandni Chowk, the rally availed Central Avenue and went towards Shyambazar.

As it was a Monday, traffic pressure was quite high in the roads. The rally subsequently caused severe bottlenecks at important junctions, causing commuters grave inconvenience.

Police had diverted the traffic movement along other roads but that did not help much as those roads are significantly narrower compared to Central Avenue. The rally ended in Shyambazar after almost three hours, while the traffic situation normalised almost two hours after the rally concluded.