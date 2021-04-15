BJP polarising voters in North 24-Parganas, alleges Trinamool





KOLKATA: Having failed to counter Trinamool Congress (TMC) on development issues, the BJP leaders were trying to polarise Hindu votes on religious lines in various Hindu majority Assembly seats of North 24-Parganas, alleged local TMC leaders on Wednesday. In these areas, Muslims also live in substantial numbers.

Haroa, Minakha, parts of Basirhat Uttar and Basirhat Dakshin are mostly Hindu-dominated areas. Minorities also live in Bongaon Uttar and Bongaon Dakshin, Habra, Ashokenagar and Barasat

"BJP leaders are now trying to divide Hindus and Muslims on religious lines in various Assembly segments," said Narayan Goswami, a senior TMC leader.

Many people including those belonging to the Scheduled Caste category had migrated to the district from Bangladesh at one point of time.

"BJP leaders are trying to persuade the Scheduled Caste people and Matuas through false propaganda that Muslims enjoy the patronage of TMC leaders and the development workers carried out by the Mamata Banerjee government mostly empowered the minority community," sources said.

However, locals claimed that the social schemes brought by the Mamata Banerjee government brought in a sea of change in the lives of people irrespective of their caste, creed and religions.

"Having failed to make any impression in the minds of the people, the BJP is doing a negative campaign and destroying the communal harmony of these places," said a tea seller, requesting anonymity.

"We have an old tradition of people from both communities living together happily. It is a major concern for all of us that BJP has started unprecedented communal polarisation. BJP's only option is to consolidate minority votes in their favour by spreading propaganda and hate politics," said Md Mohidul Islam, a resident of Nehalpur in Basirhat.