BJP plotting to divide Bengal: TMC over BJP's demand of separate 'Jangalmahal' state

kolkata: Days after several BJP lawmakers demanded that the northern districts of Bengal be separated as a Union territory, saffron party MP Saumitra Khan on Monday renewed his demand for carving out a state of 'Jangalmahal' from the southwestern districts of the state.



His comment drew a sharp reaction from the TMC, which said such statements only reflect the saffron camp's divisive politics. "The BJP has been trying to fan separatism and is plotting to divide Bengal for political gains. But we will never allow that to happen. I wonder whether Saumitra Khan is aware of what he is demanding," senior TMC MLA Tapas Ray said.

Khan had demanded that the districts of Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman in South Bengal be carved out as a separate state. This was the second time in the last two months that he demanded a separate state for the Jangalmahal region.

Khan, who had switched over to the saffron party from the TMC ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, said: "Just like how the people of North Bengal have started thinking about separation, the residents of Jangalmahal should also demand a separate state."