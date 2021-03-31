'BJP planning to kill own workers to defame TMC'

Nandigram: As the curtains came down on the high-octave campaign for the Nandigram Assembly constituency that goes to



polls on April 1 during the second phase of elections in the state, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of planning to kill their own people to defame her party.

This comes when the wife of a BJP worker was allegedly raped and attempted to be murdered at Boyal in Nandigram on Monday. "We have received information that they have hatched a plan to kill their own people. They may kill a woman member of their own family to defame

Trinamool Congress. So please be on guard and alert to avert any tension," she said while addressing public meetings at Sonachura and Tangua.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also raised the issue while addressing the media before holding a road show at Nandigram in support of his party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) talks of women security. But the situation is such that the wife of one of our party workers was tortured at a place that is situated at a stone throw distance from the house where she is staying in Nandigram," Shah said.

Police on Tuesday morning received information that a woman was found with her hands tied behind her house. There were several injury marks on her body and she was allegedly raped. BJP accused TMC for the incident.

TMC district leadership claimed that it was a deliberate attempt to defame their party with only two days remaining for the elections.

Banerjee also took a swipe at BJP for spreading fake news claiming that an elderly woman was beaten up by her party workers at Nimta in North 24-Parganas. BJP tried to turn it into an issue ahead of the polls after the woman died on Sunday.

"Just check who has given the death certificate. The doctor who gave the death certificate also belongs to the saffron camp," she said.

Shah also mentioned about Nimta's incident in his press conference. Shah on Monday tweeted: "Anguished over the demise of Bengal's daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers."

TMC had brushed aside all allegations and claimed that it was a move of the saffron brigade to defame the party. Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja had tweeted: "AmitShah ji's tweets continue to be irresponsible and unverified. With no post-mortem and inconsistent statements in the death certificate prepared by @BJP4Bengal candidate Archana Majumdar, BJP's dirty politics is no more a secret! My condolences to Sova Debi's family."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien tweeted: "The death of Shova Majumdar is a tragedy. What is totally unfortunate though is the Home Minister peddling a narrative when the incident is under investigation. He heads a Police Force and multiple Central Agencies. Shouldn't he show some respect to the investigative process of India!"