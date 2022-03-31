BJP panel's report on Birbhum will interfere with CBI probe: Mamata

Darjeeling: Claiming that BJP's fact-finding panel's report on the Birbhum incident will weaken the CBI probe, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, accused the saffron party of interfering and influencing the investigation.



"The BJP report on Bogtui killings will weaken and interfere with the probe. I condemn this attitude of the saffron party," Banerjee said.

The remarks were made in connection with a five-member BJP committee handing over a report to BJP president JP Nadda on the Rampurhat incident.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo further alleged that this was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to arrest TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal as part of a larger conspiracy of silencing the voice of all opposition parties in the country by arresting their leaders, family members of the leaders and supporters.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Banerjee said that the report mentions the name of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, which "clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP".

"We know of the report. If it is not a conspiracy then how can they name people without completion of the investigation? Not even one-fourth of the investigation has been completed. It means they want to arrest Birbhum TMC district party president," claimed Banerjee.

She added: "When an investigation is on there should not be any interference from any (political) party or any side. Investigation must be free and fair. Party interference at this moment is misuse and abuse of power, which may distort the probe and people will lose their confidence in the investigation."

She stated that the BJP-led Union government was arresting TMC men, Sharad Pawar's men; Uddhav Thackeray's men and Stalin's men. "This is very unfair," stated Banerjee.

Eight people were burnt alive, and one succumbed to injuries later, after the murder of local Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh in Bogtui village near Rampurhat on March 21. The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe. Earlier, the West Bengal Police had made arrests, including the Rampurhat block president and 22 others, in connection with the case.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister demanded that the Union government should ensure that investigation is not influenced.

"We are helping with the investigation and even arrested a person on Tuesday in connection with the murder of Bhadu Sheikh," added Banerjee.

On March 29, the TMC chairperson, expressing her concern over BJP-led Centre's alleged vindictive politics and use of central agencies to suppress the oppositions' voice, had written to all non-BJP chief ministers and opposition parties to unite "to fight the oppressive BJP regime."