BJP Panchayat pradhan accused of misappropriating govt funds of Rs 2 cr

Kolkata: A BJP Pancradhan in Malda has been accused of misappropriating government funds in the name of setting up chicken farms.



Local Trinamool leaders alleged that the Pradhan of Maheshpur-Gobindapur Gram Panchayat at Bamolgola in Malda, Pratima Mondal

has misappropriated not

less than Rs two crore while setting the chicken farm for generating employment for the women.

It is alleged that she showed Rs 1.41 lakh as the cost of setting up a farm which actually costs not more than Rs 10 thousand.

However Mondal has denied the allegations made against her. Local Trinamool leadership has lodged a complaint at the BDO office and a probe has been started.