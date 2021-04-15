BJP old-timer to fight as Independent nominee from Krishnanagar South

KOLKATA: Feeling left out and insulted, BJP's old-timer— Ananda Modak—is contesting the ensuing state Assembly polls as an independent candidate in Krishnanagar Dakshin (South) Assembly constituency in Nadia district. Modak remarked that the 'harmads' of CPI(M) had turned out to be BJP's assets now.



Modak claimed that he was earlier the vice-president of the BJP's OBC cell in Nadia.

However, the party's candidate from the seat—Mahadev Sarkar, who had also contested the 2016 Assembly polls on BJP's ticket and secured the third position with 13 per cent votes—ruled out any factional feud and denied that any independent candidate was ever a part of the party.

After BJP declared its candidates' list, clashes between old guards and new entrants had hit headlines.

Though the party's leadership claimed that all problems were ironed out, the political analysts believe that the saffron party is facing organisational crisis and thus preferring roadshows featuring national leaders over door-to-door campaigns.

"I had filed my nomination on the last date when I heard that party workers were told that they would be thrown out of the party if they invite me to a programme. I was even asked to withdraw my nomination saying that I have to take responsibility if Mahadeb loses. But, I did not withdraw my nomination," Modak stated.

Krishnanagar Dakshin Assembly constituency comes up as a key segment with two-time MLA and the outgoing state Correctional Administration minister Ujjal Biswas once again contesting as TMC's candidate.

He had won by 12814 votes in 2016. But, TMC had trailed by around 6,700 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "People will vote in favour of development and our margin this time will be more than that of 2016," said Biswas. TMC government ensured free-hold title deeds to 2,500 families of the state's biggest refugee colonies at Dhubulia.

Along with other development work, it is giving an edge to TMC in this election. CPI(M) has fielded Sumit Biswas as its candidate from the constituency.