BJP not sincere towards Gorkhas: TMC

darjeeling: Trinamool Congress claimed that the BJP was not sincere about the development of Gorkhas.



The statement comes in wake of the recent meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a team from the Hills comprising public representatives affiliated to the BJP along with leaders representing the alliance partners from the Darjeeling Hills.

The meeting decided that tripartite talks would ensue from the first week of September to discuss the Permanent Political Solution (PPS) for the Hills.

"If the BJP is sincere about the Gorkhas, the people of Terai and Dooars and as they have absolute majority, they should bring a PPS Bill in Parliament and pass it. Why have tripartite talks over something that appears in the election manifesto of the party in 2019?" asked NB Khawas, Spokesperson, TMC, Darjeeling (Hills.)

Reacting to GNLF leader Ajoy Edwards comment stating that the Chief Minister and the West Bengal government have to take part in the tripartite talks otherwise her sincerity towards the Hill people would be questioned, Khawas stated, "Let the BJP prove their majority first. They are the ones making false assurances since 2009."

He stated that BJP MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba had earlier stated that if no steps were initiated regarding PPS, he would resign. BJP MP Raju Bista had claimed that before 2021 Assembly elections something good would come up in the Hills and the opposition parties would get a befitting reply. "Nothing has happened yet. Is this sincerity?" questioned Khawas. Earlier, Hill political parties and apolitical organisations met in Darjeeling, resolving to put pressure on the BJP to fulfill their pre-poll assurances.