BJP not following any norms of physical distancing: Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim on Saturday attacked BJP for staging agitation by flouting norms of physical distancing when the state government is leaving no stones unturned in stemming the hike in COVID-19 cases.

This comes when around 300-350 BJP workers staged a sit-in-demonstration outside Howrah Police Station.

Hakim said: "BJP does not follow the norms of physical distancing. As a result it is adversely affecting the

effort of the state government in checking the spread of COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not even following the norms of lockdown and physical distancing. Such violation of the set norms is taking place all across the country."

While speaking about the selfless work of the police at this critical time of COVID-19, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also stated on August 17 that many policemen are getting afflicted with COVID-19 while tackling the law and order situation as a section of people are coming out on the road to create chaos when it is clearly stated in the lockdown circular of the Government of India that political and religious gathering is not permitted.