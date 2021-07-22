'BJP not aware of state's history, believes in inciting communalism'

KOLKATA: Lambasting the BJP for inciting communal sentiments over 'Khela Hobe Diwas'— which will be held on August 16 every year, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP said the BJP's sole moto was to divide the country by inciting communalism. He further alleged that the saffron party didn't know about Bengal's history.



Criticising Swapan Dasgupta, BJP Rajya Sabha MP for making reference to the Direct Action Day which was launched by the Muslim League on August 16, 1946 and his comment that in Bengal 'Khela Hobe' meant attack on the opponents, Roy said: "Dasgupta does not know why Khela Hobe Diwas was announced on August 16. The sole purpose of the BJP is to create communal trouble everywhere in the country."

Roy said 16 football lovers had lost their lives on August 16 in 1980 at the Eden Gardens in a stampede. To remember these football fans, Khela Hobe Diwas would be held on August 16 and to inspire the budding footballers in Bengal.

"Before Independence, the Muslim League and Hindu Mahasabha had spread communalism. After Independence, Janasangha—BJP's predecessor—and the RSS had advocated communalism. They are trying to destabilise

Bengal. The leaders should know the history of Bengal before making such deliberate comments," he

maintained.