'BJP nominees seeking security cover may be poll gimmick'

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court (HC) has dismissed BJP Candidates' pea alleging threats by rival party members amid civic polls.



Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya, during hearing of the pleas filed by BJP candidates contesting in the upcoming Bengal Municipal elections seeking police protection from the state so that they get a fair chance to compete in the elections, pointed out that several discrepancies had been found in the allegations leveled. The court further labeled such allegations to be 'election gimmick.'

"There is a fair chance that the representation, at least in respect of some of the candidates, might very well be an election gimmick more than a genuine grievance being expressed before a court of law," Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya observed.

Justice Bhattacharyya on Wednesday took on record the report filed by the SP, Purba Medinipur. The report stated that seven of the writ petitioners had already been given police protection individually.

However, regarding other fourteen writ petitioners, as per intelligence inputs gathered, there was no immediate threat perception against them. It has further been assured in the report that if any specific threat against any other contesting candidate is received in future, the threat perception will be reassessed and necessary protection will be provided.