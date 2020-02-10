BJP nominees lose big in Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum poll

Kolkata: The BJP nominees in the election of West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum suffered a major setback on Monday, with none of them getting any post.



The saffron party had nominated candidates in all the posts of the Artist Forum as the party believed that Tollywood was being controlled by Trinamool Congress.

The election was held on Sunday. BJP had launched a massive campaign and the leaders had held meetings with the candidates at the party's state headquarters on Murali Dhar Sen Lane. Recently, some artistes had joined the party.

Noted actor Shankar Chakraborty has been elected as the working president of the forum, while the veteran Paran Bandyopadhyay was elected the vice-president. Bandyopadyay is well known for his left lineage.

Actor-Singer Arindam Gangopadhyay has been elected the general secretary, while Rana Mitra and Debdut Ghosh have become assistant secretaries.

Shantilal Roy and Saptarshi Ghosh have been elected as joint secretary. The working members are Kushal Chakraborty, June Malliya, Sonali Chowdhury, Diganta Bagchi and Sagnik.

There had been four candidates for the post of president, namely Shankar Chakraborty, Bharat Kaul, Anjana Basu and Parthasarathi Deb. Of them, Basu was the sole BJP nominee.