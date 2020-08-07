BJP MP Arjun Singh's son obstructs cops from performing duty

Kolkata: BJP MP Arjun Singh's son Pawan Singh and his nephew Sanjit Singh have allegedly obstructed police while cops went to a house near Mazdoor Bhavan to nab an accused person in connection with a case.



According to police, last month a Trinamool Congress worker was shot by two miscreants. It was alleged that BJP backed goons had attacked the Trinamool worker identified as Dharmendra Singh.

Though he joined BJP along with Arjun, due some problem, Dharmendra left the

saffron party and rejoined Trinamool recently.

The Trinamool leadership had alleged that Arjun is behind the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.

On Thursday police were tipped off that one of the accused persons who had shot Dharmendra is hiding inside a house near Mazdoor Bhavan where Arjun stays. It is alleged that when police reached the area, Pawan and Sanjit obstructed the cops from conducting a search. According to Joint Commissioner of Police, North of Barrackpore City Police, Ajay Thakur, they are mulling to move court soon seeking a search warrant in

this regard.