BJP MP Arjun Singh hid facts about his 'directorship, ownership' of firm in Dubai: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) made a scathing attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh for suppressing information about his "directorship and ownership" of a firm registered in Dubai while filing his nomination to contest Lok Sabha polls in 2019.



While addressing the media at Trinamool Bhavan on Saturday, Trinamool Congress MLA and minister Shashi Panja put forward documents showing that Singh has suppressed facts about his involvement with two "profit making firms" when it is mandatory to disclose sources of income in the electoral affidavit. She also stated about non-disclosure of sensational information about Singh's marriage with another lady depriving electorates in knowing all details about a candidate to whom they elected from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

Panja said: "Singh did not disclose the facts about his dictatorship and ownership in KPS Foodstuff LLC registered in Dubai and Bangalore Fort Farms Limited in which he holds 2 lakh shares."

Singh was the chairman of Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank with which a scam of Rs 12 crore is related. Now, it has been claimed that he has suppressed the fact about his marriage with one Srabanti Singha Roy who also holds 2.5 lakh shares in Bangalore Fort Farms Limited.

Panja said that it is an insult to women as Singh did not give recognition despite marrying Srabanti Singha Roy with the MP not disclosing it in his electoral affidavit. He also did not mention their child while filing the nomination.

Singh had filed his nomination on April 17 in 2019 and affirmed an affidavit mandate under Rule 4A of the conduct of Election Rules mentioning "Mrs Usha Devi Singh as his spouse".

It may be mentioned that a complaint was also filed with the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, for non-disclosure of the facts. One Somnath Shyam, who is a resident of Jagatdal in North 24-Parganas, had lodged the complaint along with documents including a photocopy of one affidavit (dated September 22 in 2012) in which both Srabanti Singha Roy and Arjun Singh both "solemnly declare and affirm as under…that we

are married under Social Hindu Marriage Act/rights/customs zand are living together as married couple since November 28 in 2004."