BJP most opportunist, encourages vandalism, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the BJP for resorting to politics of hatred, playing the communal card and also for triggering violence in Delhi by using the government machinery.



She said: "We feel ashamed as to how things are going on in the country. We would not learn politics from them. They are opportunists. We were born in a great nation called India but these people are trying to turn it into a battleground."

In an apparent attack to the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Banerjee said that they were playing the communal card ahead of the Delhi Assembly election. In reply to a media question, Banerjee said that the saffron party has only been encouraging in vandalism and hooliganism.

She also criticised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MP Anurag Thakur for their obnoxious comments where they allegedly incited violence. Banerjee was referring to the firing incidents at Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh and also to the remarks of the UP Chief Minister and Thakur.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been making objectionable comments. I have high regards for the post of the Chief Minister. But the way he has been talking is simply unacceptable. Even a Union minister from the BJP has issued a similar statement. How a person holding a constitutional post can make such remarks. I have never seen such incidents in the past," Banerjee said. She further added: "They (BJP) have no political slogans ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Therefore, they are indulging in hatred politics, playing communal cards and instigating violence. They should not insult the people of Delhi."

Banerjee further stated that the BJP should have talked about what development they have carried out and how many people were given employment. But they chose to play communal politics instead.

"They (BJP) have become scared. What is the harm if people conduct peaceful protests? People have the democratic right to organise a protest in a peaceful manner. Those who are raising questions are being termed as anti-national. People are organising protests here at Park Circus. We have not disturbed them. But they (BJP) are entering into the university complex and making people sacred. Why BJP is so worried? I challenge them if you have guts fight the forthcoming elections politically. They have not carried out any development works and therefore triggering violence with the help of government machinery," Banerjee said.