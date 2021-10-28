BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani joins TMC, says BJP ruined India's economy

KOLKATA: In yet another blow to the saffron camp in the state, BJP MLA from Raigunj Krishna Kalyani joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday. Earlier four BJP MLAs had joined Trinamool after the announcement of the result of the last state Assembly election. The BJP MLAs, who have joined TMC, include Mukul Roy (Krishnanagar north Assembly seat), Biswajit Das (Bagda), Tanmoy Ghosh (Bishnupur) and Saurabh Roy (Kaliagunj). The total number of Trinamool MLAs has gone up to 218.



Partha Chatterjee, secretary general of Trinamool Congress, and Vivek Gupta, MLA from Jorasanko handed over the party flag to Kalyani and welcomed him to the party.

Kalyani had resigned from BJP on October 1. He had been showcased by BJP for making allegations against Debashree Chowdhury, BJP MP. After joining Trinamool, Kalyani said the BJP did not acknowledge the genuine workers. "The party conspired against those who wanted to work and made their lives miserable.

The economic measures taken up by the BJP government have ruined the country. The condition of the middle class has turned from bad to worse. The sharp rise in the price of essential commodities affected people badly," he said.

He said under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee, Bengal had witnessed all round development. People across various economic strata have been benefited by her projects. He said he would be able to serve the people of his constituency in a much better way.

Partha Chattopadhyay said Kalyani had been inducted in the party following clearance from party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Firoz Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master, who had joined BJP resigned from the party on Wednesday. A school teacher by profession in Basirhat, Babu Master said he had decided to quit the party after no person from the minority community was made candidate in the 2021 Assembly election. A former CPI(M) worker, Babu had joined Trinamool Congress in 2021. He joined the BJP in 2020.

Babu has not clarified whether he was going to come back to TMC. Reacting sharply Sukanta Mazumdar, state BJP president said those who had left the party had some vested interests. "As they could not fulfill their interest, they resigned from the party. Quicker the unwanted elements leave the party, it is good for the state BJP," he added.