BJP MLA from Raiganj Krishna Kalyani resigns from party

Kolkata/Balurghat: Raiganj BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani announced his resignation from the party on Friday, a day after he was sent a show-cause notice by the BJP for speaking against the party's Raiganj MP and former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri. He accused her of conspiring against him.



At a press conference on Friday morning, Kalyani announced his resignation alleging Chaudhuri of conspiring against him. The MLA had compared her to Mir Jafar and said: "I will not accept when Mir Jafar backstabs me. She has called me a traitor but in reality, she is the one to have hatched a conspiracy to ensure my defeat from Raiganj as it suited her personal agenda."

According to him, it is impossible for him to work for common people alongside her and therefore, he has decided to quit the party. He is yet to reveal his future plans though.

Earlier, Kalyani had refused to attend any party function after a dispute with party president Basudev Sarkar. Since then, there have been speculations about his resignation.

Meanwhile, the rift between actor-turned-politician Hiran Chatterjee and BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh broadened with the former refusing to attend party programmes in Kharagpur.

Hiran, who was the vice-president of the Trinamool Youth Congress, left the party before the elections and joined the saffron camp. He had alleged that he was not being allowed to work in TMC.

He got a BJP ticket and won from Kharagpur. After the result of the Assembly election was announced, the differences between him and Dilip Ghosh, the party's MP from Kharagpur, increased. The two were never seen together in party meetings. Recently, Hiran stopped attending party meetings and conferences giving rise to the speculation of his exit.