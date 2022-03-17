BJP MLA demands bifurcation of Bengal in the state Assembly

kolkata: BJP MLA, Bishnu Prasad Sharma demanded that a separate state comprising North Bengal districts is necessary for the area's development.



Participating in the debate on the Budget on Home and Hill Affairs department he said as no development has taken place in North Bengal, a separate state comprising North Bengal districts is necessary.

The BJP had raised the issue before the 2021 Assembly election.

But had to backtrack immediately as people's support went against them.

Dilip Ghosh, the then state president of the party had said this was not the policy of the party.

This is for the first time when such a demand was raised on the floor of the House.