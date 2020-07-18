BJP MLA death probe

Kolkata: Discrepancies in the accounts of Meheniganj Krishi Samabay Mini Bank has cropped up during the probe of the death of Hemtabad's BJP MLA Debendranath Roy in North Dinajpur.

The unnatural death of the MLA came up to be a case of "suicide" and "informal banking" had come up as an aspect in the probe has been taken over by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Sources said that that investigating officers have question some bank employees and even they were being questioned after taking to the office of Raiganj Assistant Registrar of Co-operative Society. The preliminary investigation revealed discrepancies in the account of the bank operation of which at present has been stalled. Search for an employee of the bank has started.

It may be mentioned that the MLA had given Rs 1.5 crore to two of his close aides - Nilay Sinha and mahbud Ali - to set up a rice mill. But, it did not materialise.