BJP MLA alleges party MP using Matua sentiments

Kolkata: The BJP's factional feud came to light on Friday as its Bongaon North MLA Biswajit Das raised allegations against the party's MP Shantanu Thakur of reaping political benefits by playing with the sentiments of Matua community.

This comes a day after senior BJP leader and the Union Home minister Amit Shah held a public rally at Thakurnagar. The differences between Das, who had joined the BJP leaving Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Thakur surfaced after the former alleged that his name was dropped from the list containing names of invitees for Shah's rally. "Shantanu is doing politics with the people from the Matua community. He blackmailed the party to divide Bongaon as a separate organisational district. Shantanu said many things about CAA. He said CAA has to be implemented immediately. I feel that those who cast their votes are all citizens of the country and they have elected me as an MLA," Das said.

"It may take 10 years to complete Covid vaccination. What would Shantanu tell the people from the Matua community now? Actually, he is serving his purposes by taking the names of people from the Matua community," he added.

It may be recalled that Das had called on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state Assembly on Monday. Speculation is rife that he may return to TMC. When questioned in this regard, Das said: "Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister for the entire 10 crore people in the state. I called on the Chief Minister in connection with development of my area." At the same time he stated that the future course of action would be disclosed soon.

However, Thakur declined such allegations.