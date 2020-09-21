BJP misled tribal people, need to regain lost ground, says Chattradhar Mahato

KOLKATA: Chattradhar Mahato, who was recently inducted in the state committee of Trinamool Congress (TMC), feels that the foremost task to regain the party's lost ground is to engage more with tribals instead of focusing on social media to win them over.



Mahato claims that BJP has misled the tribals. Hence, he says it is TMC's main focus to win back the lost faith with the tribal population here.

He says that his main motive is to regain the lost ground by trying to socialise with the tribal people. He further believes that there is a need to create awareness among them about the various government schemes available for them.

BJP has been able to brainwash the tribal population here feels Mahato. He says that the saffron party has tried to impose Hindu customs and rituals among the tribal population here.

"During the Tarpan (a ritual in which food and water is offered to ancestors) On Mahalaya day, BJP leaders have successfully managed to make several tribals to follow the Hindu ritual of Tarpan. This ritual is to pay respect to their ancestors. They have arranged vehicles and helped the tribals to reach the Ganga ghat, to offer a Tarpan. Usually, tribals pay respect to their ancestors by organising a ceremony in their village and inviting locals for a feast. This is in huge contrast to their original tradition and BJP has been successful in making them follow Hindi rituals, added Mahato.

We have already spoken with the TMC leadership in Kolkata. Presently, I am focussing on how to engage efficiently with the tribal population here. I want to be well acquainted about the various issues they have faced. Just before the polls we will use social media to garner support from the tribals said Mahato.

He further said that in Junglemahal region, BJP believes I am their main contender. Mahato was earlier the convenor of Police Santrash Birodhi Janasadharaner Committee (PCPA). He feels that the results of 2019 Lok Sabha polls clearly indicated that TMC has lost connection with the tribals in the Junglemahal areas of Bankura, Birbhum, West Midnapore.

Mahato opined that while BJP MP, Subhas Sarkar made false allegations against me at the Parliament. Once Assembly elections near, they will target me publicly. They will also try to win tribal support by gaining sympathy. But, it will be useless as the tribals have already deserted them. The tribals here are already well aware of the false promises offered to them after the Lok Sabha polls.