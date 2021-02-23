BJP misleading people in the Hills: Khawas

SILIGURI: The Trinamool Congress has alleged that BJP under the Darjeeling MP has launched a false campaign over the newly floated Gorkha battalion in the West Bengal Police.



"Recently the Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has talked of the West Bengal Government betraying the Gorkhas in relation to the Gorkha battalion alleging that there are 3 Gorkhas only among the 123 personnel posted in that battalion. This is a misleading statement. Raju Bista should know that these 123 personnel are on deputation. Once the recruitment is done for the Gorkha battalion these persons will return to the 10 and 12 State Arm Police from where they have been brought on deputation" stated NB Khawas, spokesporson, TMC, Darjeeling.

Khawas further stated that misleading people is not healthy politics. "The BJP got a foothold in Bengal politics from the Darjeeling MP seat. What have they done for the Hills? What has Bista done in the past two years of his tenure? In the past two years the record office of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army has been shifted out of Darjeeling. The Gorkha recruitment depot is in the process of being shifted out. Non-Gorkhas are being recruited in the Gorkha regiments. Yet both BJP and Raju Bista have remained silent spectators," stated Khawas.