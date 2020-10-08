BJP mentions each rally will have 25K workers, Centre's direction says only 100 people allowed

Kolkata: Highlighting the Supreme Court's judgment of Shaheen Bagh, the Bengal government wrote to BJP's youth wing welcoming peaceful and democratic rallies following all set rules and without violating section 144 CrPC in and around Nabanna.

BJP's youth wing had announced a march to Nabanna on various issues on Thursday.

However, Nabanna will remain closed on Thursday and Friday as sanitisation will be carried out at the state headquarters in the wake of Covid. In the letter to general secretaries of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the state Home and Hill Affairs department stated that their letter regarding Wednesday's protest march reached the state government at the last moment which is not inconsonance with long established practices.

The party has also been informed about the Centre's direction of not allowing gathering of more than 100 people in the wake of Covid when the BJP's youth wing has mentioned that there will be at least 25,000 youths in each of their rallies.

The Apex Court's judgement in connection with Shaheen Bagh, which states that public places cannot be occupied indefinitely whether in Shaheen Bagh (in Delhi) or elsewhere and these sort of protests (like Shaheen Bagh) are not acceptable and (the) authorities should act to keep such spaces free from obstruction, has also been mentioned in the letter.