BJP men vandalise TMC office after leader found dead

DARJEELING: Sporadic violence erupted in Dinhata, Cooch Behar over the death of a BJP leader. The Election Commission has rushed a Special Police Observer and called for a report.

The body of Amit Sarkar, BJP town Mandal president was found hanging outside the Dinhata Veterinary Hospital on Wednesday morning.

"It is a case of murder" alleged Nishit Pramanik, BJP candidate for Dinhata.

Pointing fingers at the TMC, BJP supporters went on a rampage burning tyres on the roads. The TMC party office was also vandalised.

Police had to resort to baton charge and fire tear gas to control the situation. Crude bombs were lobbed near the house of Udayan Guha, TMC leader and at the TMC office located at Godhuli Bazar.

The house of a TMC supporter was also vandalised at Bhetaguri. "It is a conspiracy to create unrest and to instill fear. They are terrorizing our supporters." stated Udayan Guha, TMC leader.